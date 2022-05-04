Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Josko Gvardiol Amid Potential Summer Transfer

Chelsea have been scouting RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol amid recent speculation over a potential move in the summer, according to reports.

The Blues are beginning to prepare for life without Antonio Rudiger as it was revealed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after five years at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now be looking to sign his replacement in the summer transfer window, with Gvardiol emerging as a potential name.

According to Goal, Chelsea are said to have been scouting the 20-year-old centre-back ever since he was at Dinamo Zagreb.

He joined the Croatian side in 2010 as a youth player and broke into the club's first team in 2019, before signing for Leipzig in the Bundesliga a year later.

Gvardiol remained at Dinamo for the 20/21 campaign before he fully moved to the German top flight at the start of the current season, where he has made 44 appearances so far.

The defender has scored two and assisted three goals since he joined, and has already featured in both the Champions League and Europa League.

It was reported last week that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of Gvardiol and believes that he could be the player to replace Rudiger for next season.

Tuchel is also set to 'recommend' to Chelsea's new owners that they sign two new defenders in the summer transfer window, especially when three of their senior choices in the backline could leave the club at the end of the season.

