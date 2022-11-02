Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is a player of interest for many around Europe, and Chelsea are no different what so ever. The Napoli winger has went from strength to strength since joining, and is really catching the eye.

Chelsea need forwards, and at the moment there is not many better performing players on the planet than the Georgian sensation. Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to stay at Napoli for long.

The price tag may be major for the player, but Chelsea certainly have a keen interest.

Chelsea have been scouting Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have been scouting Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia for the last while, and would of course be interested in making a move for the winger, but not yet.

The agent of the Napoi player, Christian Emile, has stated that Kvaratskhelia will be an expensive signing for any club in either the January or the summer window, and judging by Victor Osimhen's price tag (£100million), that should come as no surprise.

Kvaratskhelia today stated his dream was to win a Champions League with Real Madrid, which may be a blow to any chances Chelsea had of signing him for the moment.

Madrid may look for a new winger in a year or so, and Kvaratskhelia could be a name they have on their list at that time. Chelsea do have interest, but they will have to break the bank to sign Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

