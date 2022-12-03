Report: Chelsea Have Began Targeting Young Midfielders

The Chelsea midfield right now is a position that certainly needs to be looked at and improved. The ageing players and the lack of certain profiles is evident, and it's something the club are acknowledging.

Midfield will be a position of priority in the coming windows, and it would not be a surprise to see Chelsea sign more than one or two players in that position as they look to the future.

There are already a few well known targets already emerging for the Blue's.

Jude Bellingham is one of the players Chelsea are targeting. IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have began to target younger midfielders, as they have reshuffled their recruitment process in recent months since the new ownership took over.

Chelsea's insistence on youth has been evident since Todd Boehly came over, and the most recent example of that was the developing interest in Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

Other players the club have been looking at are Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez. One of those four players or even two could end up at Chelsea.

Declan Rice is another well documented target for Chelsea. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

N'Golo Kante is expected to move on, and the ageing Jorginho could leave the club too which would mean a number of signings will need to be made in the position.

Exciting times for Chelsea, as they not only look to build a team to compete now, they look to build a team that could compete in the future.

Read More Chelsea Stories: