Report: Chelsea Have Began Working On Enzo Fernandez

Reports early yesterday suggested Manchester United and Liverpool were very much favourites to sign Enzo Fernandez, but Chelsea now seem to have stolen a march in that race.

Manchester United simply cannot afford Enzo, and Liverpool having just spent £37million on Cody Gakpo may not be in a position to splash £120million on Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are interested, and are now making moves towards trying to sign the Benfica midfielder.

Chelsea have began working on the signing of Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have begun the groundwork when it comes to signing Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea have spoken to the agent of Enzo Fernandez, which according to various reports is now Jorge Mendes, and have registered an official interest in signing the Argentine.

Todd Boehly is ready to bring Chelsea back to the elite, and a signing of the magnitude of Enzo Fernandez would be a massive statement.

Chelsea have the money to pay the £120million release clause, but it's unlikely that Manchester United or Liverpool do. Liverpool however may have money left over from missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni.

Enzo is ready to leave Benfica, and the club are open to the fact that they will lose him. Benfica want a move to be done early in January so they can work on bringing in a replacement.

Midfield is a priority position for Chelsea to bring in reinforcements, and Enzo Fernandez is one of the three best young midfielders on the market.

