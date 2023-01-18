Report: Chelsea Have Bid £65million For Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are exploring the chances of signing Moises Caicedo this month and that involves suggesting price tags and making bids to Brighton in order to gauge what they want.

Brighton have a set asking price for Caicedo which they are not likely to budge on in January due to their reluctance to sell the player in the first place.

Chelsea will have to meet the asking price if they have any chance of signing the Ecuador midfielder.

Chelsea have tested the waters with a £65million approach for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have already tested the waters with a £65million offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Brighton want £10million more than that.

Selling a player like Caicedo in January is something Brighton do not want do and do not feel benefits them in any way. They would only part ways with the player for what they value him at which is £75million.

Chelsea are insisting on signing a midfielder in January and Caicedo is one of the best available on the market. It is now up to Chelsea to decide whether they view the price tag as worth it.

A January deal is seen as tricky for Chelsea. A summer deal is perhaps much more likely but Chelsea's eagerness to sign a midfielder now could mean they pay the market price to secure the player.

Newcastle United also have interest in Caicedo which is something Chelsea will have to pay close attention to over the coming days.

