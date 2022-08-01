Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Have Blocked A Move For Malang Sarr After Fulham's Offer

Newly promoted winners of the Championship Fulham look to strengthen their defense with Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on the shopping list. 

Fulham looks to prioritise signing defenders in the summer, after making bids for Chelsea's Malang Sarr and West Ham's Issa Diop.

Malang Sarr

Fulham has already signed Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg to strengthen their defense. The newly promoted side has also brought in Andreas Pereira from Manchester United and has reached an agreement for Arsenal's backup keeper Bernd Leno to bring that Premier League class into the side. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Standard, Chelsea has blocked the move of Sarr to Fulham until the Blues find another centre-back whereas West Ham is reluctant to lose Diop this summer due to the injured Nayef Aguerd. 

Sarr signed for the Blues back in 2020 on a free transfer from French club OGC Nice. he was then sent out on loan to the Portuguese champions Porto for a season. 

Since returning, the 23-year-old struggled to break into Chelsea's defense last season after stand-out seasons from nearly all the back five the Blues fielded, only playing 21 games and mainly being used as a substitute or a cup game player. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

New summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly

With the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea has been on the search for a minimum of two new centre-backs for the upcoming season. 

The Blues are halfway through that goal after signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly a few weeks back. 

Currently, Chelsea targets Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana however it seems Brendan Rogers is adamant about keeping the French defender.

