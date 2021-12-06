Report: Chelsea Have 'Capacity to Sign' Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have the capacity to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona according to reports in Spain.

The French internaitonal's contract expires in 2022 and Chelsea could look to offer him a way out of Barcelona.

As per Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea 'have the capacity to pay' for Dembele.

The winger has been linked with a switch to Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but Chelea could swoop to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona want to offer Dembele a new contract, with the 24-year-old insistant that he is happy at the club.

However, Chelsea 'squeeze' to sign him, as Mundo Deportivo report.

Thomas Tuchel worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, where the winger spent the best part of his career so far.

The German knows Dembele 'better than anyone' and the player was 'extremely happy' under Tuchel as he was 'never injured'.

With Chelsea joining the race for the France youngster and having the 'capacity to pay' both the attacker and his agent, a move could be on the cards at Tuchel's request.

However, Chelsea currently have a stacked front line so it is difficult to see this deal happening in January but it is one to look out for in the future.

