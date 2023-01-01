Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of Andrey Santos

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chelsea have completed the signing of Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

Chelsea have been moving swiftly today, and after agreeing a deal to sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco they have completed a deal to sign Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama.

Santos has been a player Chelsea have been in discussions to sign for weeks, and the player flew out to complete his medical for the club on Thursday.

The expectation is for Santos to be announced either today or tomorrow.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama.

The documents between both club are all signed and Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Andrey Santos and his team. The deal is done.

Santos is in London to complete his medical, and then it will be time for Chelsea to make the official announcement unveiling the player as a blue.

Chelsea will pay a €12.5million fixed fee, and not the original €20million that was rumoured in the media. It is the second deal they have completed after David Datro Fofana, and they are due to complete a third in Benoit Badiashile soon.

Santos is not expected to go on loan immediately and will be assessed by Chelsea in training before they make a decision. They may believe he can play a part given their struggles in the middle lately.

A great signing for Chelsea, as they have completed a deal for Andrey Santos.

