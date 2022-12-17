Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The deal is finally done. Chelsea have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku and it is set to be announced soon by the club. Negotiations have been ongoing since the summer.

Nkunku completed a medical with Chelsea in August ahead of a 2023 move, and the deal and all subsequent paperwork is now signed sealed and delivered. 

The French forward will not sign in January, but will be a Chelsea player in June 2023 when the transfer window opens.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is a done deal and has been given the Here We Go. Chelsea have finally gotten their man.

The deal for the moment is for the summer, but there could be a possible chance that Chelsea change their mind and try and make it happen in January if they can not find a suitable Armando Broja replacement.

In terms of the fee, Chelsea have invested €67-68million into Nkunku. It is the first major superstar signing of the Todd Boehly era, and is a signal of intent for Chelsea going forward.

The deal is 100% closed with everything signed. Chelsea will announce the deal at their own pace, but it is a done deal with nothing else needing to be done.

Chelsea have their man, and he is one of the most exciting talents on the planet at this moment.

