Report: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana

Chelsea have completed the signing of Molde forward David Datro Fofana. The Molde forward is a Chelsea player now, and all that is left now is for Chelsea and Molde to announce the deal.

Fofana has been signed as a player for the future as Chelsea continue to focus on youth, but could still play a part this season considering the situation Chelsea are facing up front at the moment.

As reported first by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Molde forward David Datro Fofana. The medical will take place today. Chelsea have got their hands on the Ivorian forward.

The deal will cost Chelsea €12m, and while Fofana has been signed as a player for the future there is a chance he can play a part for Chelsea this season.

Armando Broja's injury means the Blue's are short up front for the remainder of the season, and while they intend to sign a more experienced striker, Fofana may still get some game time.

Fofana is 20-years old today, and has had an impressive season for Molde this year. He will sign for the club in January.

Personal terms are agreed and once the medical is completed the expectation is that the deal will be announced by Chelsea.

