Report: Chelsea Are Interested in Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish

Chelsea have a 'concrete interest' in Aston Villa star man and England international Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

Grealish was in fine form last season, recording seven goals and 12 assists in 27 games despite an injury hit season for the Villains.

As per Football Insider, the Blues are prepared to push Manchester City all the way for Grealish. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made it clear that he will bankroll top signings this summer if deals can be agreed.

Could Grealish become a Blue? Photo By PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea hold an advantage over Manchester City as the Champions League win added even more funds to the Blues balamce for the summer.

Aston Villa are potentially preparing for life without their talisman after completing a club-record deal for Emiliano Buendia already this summer.

However, Grealish signed a new five-year deal at Villa as of September, so it would take a huge sum to prize the midfielder away from Villa Park.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube