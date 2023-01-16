Report: Chelsea Have Concrete Interest In Moises Caicedo

The name Moises Caicedo has been associated with Chelsea in the media over the last few days more times than you could count, but the interest is absolutely concrete and a deal is a possibility.

Caicedo is prepared to leave Brighton for a bigger club in the coming months and his change of agency was a large sign of that recently. Brighton may also be willing to cash in on the midfielder but for the right price for them.

The final fee may end up being just a bit higher than the fee Chelsea paid for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea's interest in Moises Caicedo is concrete. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's interest in Moises Caicedo is concrete. He is the player they are turning to after missing out on Enzo Fernandez who was definitely their main target for the summer.

Caicedo would be cheaper than Fernandez would have been as he is valued at around £75million. Chelsea rate Caicedo highly internally and believe he is a profile they currently lack.

On the Brighton side they would ideally keep him until the summer considering his role in the team and how well they're performing but a £75million bid from Chelsea would be difficult to turn down.

The club have a list of midfield targets as things stand and Caicedo tops that list alongside Romeo Lavia of Southampton.

It is now up to how Chelsea act in the coming days. The interest is there and it's significant, but it will be about what the club feel is their best option over the course of the next week.

