Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie

Juventus were given a 15 point deduction by the Seria A yesterday, and it was always expected that a number of their players would be linked with moves away from the club afterwards.

Chelsea however had considered a move for midfielder Weston McKennie before the deduction as they find the players versatility in midfield intriguing.

A new midfielder is a priority in January for Chelsea and if Moises Caicedo isn't an option, Weston McKennie could be.

Chelsea have considered moving for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea have considered a move for Weston McKennie from Juventus as they continue to try to find a midfielder in January.

McKennie has spoken to Christian Pulisic about Chelsea and the club have discussed the possibility of making a move for the player internally.

The American would be available for a cut price fee due to the financial situation at Juventus at the minute and his ability to play in a number of roles in midfield interests Chelsea.

Moises Caicedo is the well documented main target for Chelsea but the price tag of £75million Brighton have put on the player is turning Chelsea off.

It is now up to Chelsea to decide whether to go big for Caicedo or move for someone like McKennie who is open to a move to the club and the Premier League.

There has been no club to club contact as of yet but it is something that has been looked at and could materialise in the coming days.

