Report: Chelsea Have Declan Rice As A Priority Target For The Summer

The general belief surrounding Declan Rice is that he will leave West Ham United in 2023. The club may even know this is the case, and Chelsea are certainly a frontrunner in the race for Rice.

West Ham are resigned to losing their star man, and it will be less than the fee they would have expected to receive if they allowed him to leave last summer.

Chelsea have Rice as a priority, and believe they can sign the English midfielder next summer.

Declan Rice is a priority target for Chelsea next summer. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have Declan Rice as a priority target for next summer. There is belief that a deal can happen within the people at Chelsea.

There is a good relationship between Chelsea and West Ham's Karen Brady, and the club believe this may help in their pursuit of Rice.

Rice was at Chelsea's academy, and he may want to come back and prove a point at the training ground he played his football at in the past as a younger midfielder.

Chelsea have long standing interest in Declan Rice. IMAGO / PA Images

West Ham want a bidding war for Rice, and there is a number of clubs interested in the midfielder. Manchester United and Liverpool have interest, but out of those three clubs, Rice would be expected to join Chelsea.

January is expected to be too soon for Chelsea to sign Rice, but there is strong possibilities for a transfer to happen next summer.

