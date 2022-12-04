Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Declan Rice As A Priority Target For The Summer

IMAGO / Action Plus

Report: Chelsea Have Declan Rice As A Priority Target For The Summer

Declan Rice is a priority for Chelsea in the summer, the club believe they can sign the West Ham midfielder.

The general belief surrounding Declan Rice is that he will leave West Ham United in 2023. The club may even know this is the case, and Chelsea are certainly a frontrunner in the race for Rice.

West Ham are resigned to losing their star man, and it will be less than the fee they would have expected to receive if they allowed him to leave last summer.

Chelsea have Rice as a priority, and believe they can sign the English midfielder next summer.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice is a priority target for Chelsea next summer.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have Declan Rice as a priority target for next summer. There is belief that a deal can happen within the people at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is a good relationship between Chelsea and West Ham's Karen Brady, and the club believe this may help in their pursuit of Rice.

Rice was at Chelsea's academy, and he may want to come back and prove a point at the training ground he played his football at in the past as a younger midfielder.

Declan Rice

Chelsea have long standing interest in Declan Rice.

West Ham want a bidding war for Rice, and there is a number of clubs interested in the midfielder. Manchester United and Liverpool have interest, but out of those three clubs, Rice would be expected to join Chelsea.

January is expected to be too soon for Chelsea to sign Rice, but there is strong possibilities for a transfer to happen next summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Clubs In The Race For Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix Open To Premier League Move Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Rashford
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs Senegal

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Huge Chances For N'Golo Kante To Leave Chelsea As Free Agent

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Is One Of Chelsea's Main Transfer Targets

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain In A Good Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett