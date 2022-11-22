Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Distanced Themselves From Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea have distanced themselves from signing free agent Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his contract terminated by Manchester United, and is now a free agent with the absolute license to join whatever club he pleases. Manchester United also do not have to pay any compensation fee to Ronaldo.

Chelsea had interest in Ronaldo in the summer, with Todd Boehly pushing more than anyone to bring the player to Stamford Bridge in the summer. This ultimately resulted in Thomas Tuchel being sacked, when he opposed the signing.

The club are not thought to be contemplating a move for Ronaldo after he has become a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Chelsea have distanced themselves from the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, even with Todd Boehly's interest in the player.

Ronaldo was a player Todd Boehly had a lot of interest in signing in the summer, but the former manager Thomas Tuchel did not want the signing to happen. Graham Potter is understood to have a similar opinion.

Manchester United have made no mistakes in their dealing of the Ronaldo situation, and had just cause to sack the Portuguese striker. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent.

The former Manchester United man is now the only player without a club at the World Cup, in what can be considered as a sad end to his career at the club.

Chelsea however do not seem interested, and are likely to look elsewhere in the January window.

