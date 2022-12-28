Report: Chelsea Have Doubts Over Triggering Enzo Fernandez Release Clause

Chelsea have heavy interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and are fully invested in the idea of signing the Argentine, but they would rather not to it by route of the release clause.

Release clause transfers are paid in a different manner to package deals, and Chelsea would much prefer to do a package deal if they are to fully commit to signing Enzo.

The club are keeping an eye on the financial fair play side of things.

Chelsea have doubts over triggering the release clause of Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / ANP

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Chelsea are having doubts over triggering the release clause of Enzo Fernandez due to financial fair play.

Release clause payments are all in one deals, and Chelsea having to part ways with £120million in one go as well as the other signings they're making and have made in recent months could cause a problem.

The club are seriously interested in signing Fernandez, but they would rather come to an agreement over the deal in a similar way to what they did with Christopher Nkunku.

Fernandez has been billed as unlikely to leave Benfica in January unless his release clause is triggered, and Manchester United are said to be favourites for a summer transfer due to the pending club takeover and Enzo's preference.

Chelsea will of course continue to explore the possibility of signing Enzo and will hope to come to an alternative agreement with Benfica, but there is a reluctance as of now for the release clause.

