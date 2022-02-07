Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Have Eder Militao in Their 'Future Plans' Amid Transfer Links

Chelsea are believed to have Real Madrid defender Eder Militao in their 'future plans', according to reports.

The Blues appear to be keen on bringing in new defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window as they could be set to lose three of their current stars.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could all depart the west London side as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

imago1009566060h

According to AS, via Sport Witness, Militao is 'on the radar' of Chelsea as they seek a potential move for the centre-back.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Madrid's success so far this season as they currently sit top of the La Liga table, and has been described as 'becoming a new Pepe'.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, scoring two and assisting two from the centre of defence.

Read More

Militao's contract at the Spanish giants does not expire until 2025, but Chelsea are still understood to be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

imago1009385403h

He joined Real in 2019 from Porto and has featured 73 times in total for them since then, scoring four and assisting three.

With the likes of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen potentially departing the club at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side have bene linked with a number of defenders to fill the positions.

They may be set to make a bid for Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus, a player who has been linked with the Blues for some time.

Jules Kounde was set to join last summer but despite a move failing to materialise, he remains as a 'key target' for the European Champions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009642356h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Eder Militao in Their 'Future Plans' Amid Transfer Links

58 seconds ago
imago0008614043h
News

John Terry Responds to Wayne Rooney's Surprising Chelsea Admission

45 minutes ago
imago1009559440h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Mason Mount Returns to Light Training Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

58 minutes ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Need to Sell N'Golo Kante to Sign Declan Rice

1 hour ago
imago1009519799h
News

Edouard Mendy Set to Join Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Within 24 Hours of Senegal Winning Africa Cup of Nations

2 hours ago
imago1008306248h
News

'A Very Fiery and Aggressive Team' - Mason Mount Shares Thoughts on Palmeiras

2 hours ago
imago1009394782h
News

'We Want to Have That Winning Mentality' - Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's Club World Cup Ambitions

3 hours ago
imago1009519799h
News

Edouard Mendy Takes to Social Media to React to Africa Cup of Nations Triumph With Senegal

4 hours ago