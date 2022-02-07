Report: Chelsea Have Eder Militao in Their 'Future Plans' Amid Transfer Links

Chelsea are believed to have Real Madrid defender Eder Militao in their 'future plans', according to reports.

The Blues appear to be keen on bringing in new defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window as they could be set to lose three of their current stars.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could all depart the west London side as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

According to AS, via Sport Witness, Militao is 'on the radar' of Chelsea as they seek a potential move for the centre-back.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Madrid's success so far this season as they currently sit top of the La Liga table, and has been described as 'becoming a new Pepe'.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, scoring two and assisting two from the centre of defence.

Militao's contract at the Spanish giants does not expire until 2025, but Chelsea are still understood to be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

He joined Real in 2019 from Porto and has featured 73 times in total for them since then, scoring four and assisting three.

With the likes of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen potentially departing the club at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side have bene linked with a number of defenders to fill the positions.

They may be set to make a bid for Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus, a player who has been linked with the Blues for some time.

Jules Kounde was set to join last summer but despite a move failing to materialise, he remains as a 'key target' for the European Champions.

