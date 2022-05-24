Report: Chelsea Have Eight-Man Shortlist of Defenders Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea are said to have drafted an eight-man shortlist of defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving the Blues at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking towards the market to find their replacements ahead of the next campaign.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso may also depart as Chelsea prepare to field a new-look backline from the start of next season.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

As per Matt Law, the club have drafted a shortlist of eight players who they may look to sign in the summer for their defence.

Two of those included are said to be Jules Kounde and Josko Gvardiol, with the former being heavily linked with a move to west London last summer.

He was set to join having agreed personal terms but he remained at Sevilla for the season, although a move this summer could be more likely.

Kounde has been spotted in the English capital in recent days, with the defender being speculated to be the first signing of the summer when Todd Boehly arrives as the new owner.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez of Villarreal and Atletico Madrid respectively are also said to be on the aforementioned shortlist.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the club have 'clear ideas' for the summer transfer window, with the German saying: "We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristic of these players. It is not like you put a name on the list and then you get the player.

"You have to convince the player, you have to speak to other clubs and convince yourself this is the player, so there is normally a lot of work and it will be the same to be competitive next season, while, like everybody else, tries to close the gap to us, while the two top teams are what they are. A benchmark of consistency.

"This is the situation and from there we do our very best to be competitive because this is what we want to be."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube