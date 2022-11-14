Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko

Chelsea are continuing their ventures into the wonderful world of wonderkids' and have reportedly entered the race to sign 17-year old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

The young striker has been tasked with filling in the gap Erling Haaland made when he left Dortmund this summer, and he is doing quite an admirable job considering his age at the moment.

Chelsea are adamant about building for the future by signing the world's best young talent's, and Moukoko is a player they may attempt to sign.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly rated 17-year old striker Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

There are a number of Premier League clubs with interest at the moment, including Manchester United and Liverpool. It will be a heavy race for the player, who is admired by many clubs worldwide.

Moukoko has six goals and six assists in 22 games for Dortmund this season, which is a highly impressive return for a player of his age.

Youssoufa Moukoko;s current deal runs out in June 2023. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Contract talks between the player and the club have reportedly stalled, with Moukoko's current deal running out in June 2023.

If the player does not sign a new deal, he can leave on a free next summer, which considering his quality and potential, is a deal almost any top club will be desperate to complete.

Keep an eye on Chelsea's interest in Youssoufa Moukoko.

