August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Have Fresh €55M Bid Rejected By Sevilla for Jules Kounde

Bid rejected.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have had a €55 million bid rejected by Sevilla for Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-back this summer and following the departure of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, the pursuit of Kounde has been given the go ahead. 

But the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs

sipa_34694277 (1)

As deadline day approaches, the minutes start to run out, and hope begins to fade. Kounde wants to join Chelsea, his 'heart is set' on a move to west London

However, Sevilla have their valuation. They were left annoyed by Chelsea's €50 million offer

As per France Football journalist Nabil Djellit, he claims Chelsea have had a new bid knocked by the Spanish side.

An offer of €55 million, a €5 million increase, has been rejected with Sevilla still wanting at least €70 million - however the asking price fee has varied per different reports. 

sipa_34607417 (2)

Tuchel was hopeful of new additions at the weekend but as the minutes tick down, the Blues could be left with nothing. It could just be the two summer signings for the European Champions - Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Fresh €55M Bid Rejected By Sevilla for Jules Kounde

1000737906
Transfer News

Report: Tino Anjorin Set for Lokomotiv Moscow Loan - Option to Buy & Buy-Back Clauses Included

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde's 'Heart Set' on Chelsea Move Amid Sevilla's €65M Asking Price

Screenshot 2021-08-30 at 20.09.51
News

Official: Danny Drinkwater Joins Reading on Season-Long Loan

CHO vs Villa
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Subject of Interest From Leicester City Amid Chelsea Links

Saul training
Transfer News

Report: Saúl Ñíguez Loan Switch to Chelsea 'Extremely Unlikely'

sipa_34701032 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Further and Further Away' From Chelsea Move - Set for Sevilla Stay

Kante
News

Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté Reports for France Training Despite Thomas Tuchel Injury Claims