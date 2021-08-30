Report: Chelsea Have Fresh €55M Bid Rejected By Sevilla for Jules Kounde

Chelsea have had a €55 million bid rejected by Sevilla for Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-back this summer and following the departure of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, the pursuit of Kounde has been given the go ahead.

But the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

As deadline day approaches, the minutes start to run out, and hope begins to fade. Kounde wants to join Chelsea, his 'heart is set' on a move to west London.

However, Sevilla have their valuation. They were left annoyed by Chelsea's €50 million offer.

As per France Football journalist Nabil Djellit, he claims Chelsea have had a new bid knocked by the Spanish side.

An offer of €55 million, a €5 million increase, has been rejected with Sevilla still wanting at least €70 million - however the asking price fee has varied per different reports.

Tuchel was hopeful of new additions at the weekend but as the minutes tick down, the Blues could be left with nothing. It could just be the two summer signings for the European Champions - Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku.

