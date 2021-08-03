Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Confidence' of Securing Romelu Lukaku Deal

Chelsea have a 'growing confidence' of signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have had a bid rejected for Lukaku but could still sign the Belgian.

As per the Telegraph, there is still hope to negotiate Inter Milan's price down or include a player in the deal as there is a 'growing confidence' that a deal will happen.

It has been reported that Lukaku's agent is pushing for a move to Chelsea but the striker is adamant that he will decide on his own future.

However, the Italians wish to keep their forward as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta insisted Lukaku would remain at the club last month, saying: “From our side, we can say yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi.”

Despite this, Inter Milan may be left with no choice but to cash in on Lukaku this summer.

Sipa USA

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

