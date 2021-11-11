Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart Amid Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea have a 'growing feeling' that defender Antonio Rudiger will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract as he has interest from European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG, according to reports.

    The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with his deal up next summer.

    As per Mail Sport, Chelsea are concerned that he will leave the club due to his high wage demands.

    imago1007861450h

    Real Madrid appear to be leading the race for the German internationa;. Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent, and could snatch him up on a bargain deal.

    It was also reported that Rudiger was a fan of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, so could be in line for a move to Spain.

    Read More

    Thomas Tuchel's side have already offered £140,000-a-week but Rudiger rejected the offer due to it not meeting his wishes. 

    However, when quizzed about his future at Chelsea, Rudiger insisted he was happy at Chelsea.

    "I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours." he said.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart

    1 minute ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    England Boss Gareth Southgate Hails Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher

    31 minutes ago
    imago1007444208h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make €23.4M Bid to Sign Attila Szalai on Six-Year Contract

    1 hour ago
    imago1007951188h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Thursday 11 November

    1 hour ago
    imago1007507462h
    News

    Report: Ben Chilwell Set to Start for England vs Albania

    2 hours ago
    imago1007479117h
    News

    Ben Chilwell 'Stronger & Better' After 'Difficult' England Euro 2020 Experience

    2 hours ago
    imago1007038436h
    News

    What Thomas Tuchel Told Ben Chilwell During 'Honest Conversation' Over Chelsea Future

    3 hours ago
    imago1007587450h
    News

    Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Claim Amid Contract Impasse

    3 hours ago