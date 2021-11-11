Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart

Chelsea have a 'growing feeling' that defender Antonio Rudiger will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract as he has interest from European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with his deal up next summer.

As per Mail Sport, Chelsea are concerned that he will leave the club due to his high wage demands.

Real Madrid appear to be leading the race for the German internationa;. Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent, and could snatch him up on a bargain deal.

It was also reported that Rudiger was a fan of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, so could be in line for a move to Spain.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already offered £140,000-a-week but Rudiger rejected the offer due to it not meeting his wishes.

However, when quizzed about his future at Chelsea, Rudiger insisted he was happy at Chelsea.

"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours." he said.

