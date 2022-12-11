Report: Chelsea Have Held Fresh Talks With Romeo Lavia's Agent
Romeo Lavia was a shock late target for Chelsea in the January transfer window. A £50million bid so late in the window especially after only joining from Manchester City was a surprise, but certainly justified considering his talent.
Chelsea's interest has not ceased, and they are still working out ways to try and make a deal happen with Lavia in the coming months or weeks. Southampton are unlikely to want to lose him, but may not have a choice.
Manchester City also have the option of a buy-back clause with Chelsea have to keep an eye out for.
According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have held fresh talks with Romeo Lavia's agent regarding a move to the club.
Read More
A midfielder is wanted in January, but Lavia is a player Chelsea see as a long term target.
Chelsea have had interest in Lavia since the summer, and the addition of Joe Shields to the backroom staff at Chelsea may give them a boost in their fresh pursuit of the Belgian.
Manchester City have first option and a buy-back clause over Lavia, but it does not mean they will certainly get the midfielder back above any other club.
Chelsea have interest in him and will likely to be willing to pay Southampton more than the £50million bid they had rejected for the player in the summer.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January