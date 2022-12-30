Report: Chelsea Have Held Internal Talks Regarding Joao Felix
Joao Felix scored for Atletico Madrid last night in their league match against Elche, but the player is still very much up for sale by the Spanish club, or at the very least a loan.
The agent of Felix Jorge Mendes has been offering his client around Europe, and Chelsea are one of the clubs who have taken a liking to the proposition of signing the Portuguese striker.
Chelsea have discussed the possibility internally.
According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have discussed the possibility of signing Joao Felix on loan internally over the last week, as they look to make a decision on bringing in a new striker.
Read More
The squad is low on strikers after the injury to Armando Broja, and started the game against Bournemouth with no recognised striker in the line-up.
Felix is being offered on loan for six months with no immediate obligation to buy. The problem surrounding the loan are the terms Atletico Madrid want.
Atleti want the player's entire wage covered plus a loan fee paid to them. The overall cost of the loan is expected to be around £13.3million, which is quite expensive for a six month deal.
Chelsea will decide internally whether it is a deal they feel is worth doing. A striker is something they feel is needed for the second half of the season, but as of now there is now decision over whether Joao Felix is the right player.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January