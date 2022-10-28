Report: Chelsea Have Huge Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick

Endrick scored his first professional goal for Palmeiras two days ago to become the youngest player in their history to score a goal for the first-team at 16 years, 3 months and 4 days old, and he is the subject of major interest from Europe.

The Brazilian is the latest of his ilk to come out of the Seria A in Brazil, and is rated as highly as Neymar was when he ripped up the league for Santos before becoming the global superstar he has become today.

Chelsea have interest in the player, and it's not just a little bit of interest, the club are really watching Endrick with intent.

Chelsea have interest in Endrick. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are really really interested in the Endrick situation at the minute, and could seriously try to sign the Brazilian in the coming months.

Endrick has a release clause of €60million, and there is huge interest in the player from all across Europe from some top clubs.

There is Premier League interest, most likely from Manchester City and United, and Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are also showing heavy interest in the player.

There is said to be updates coming soon on the player's situation, and bids are expected to come in as soon as January. Palmeiras may have to part ways with the player, and it will be up to him to make his mind up.

Read More Chelsea Stories