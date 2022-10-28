Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Huge Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Report: Chelsea Have Huge Interest In Brazilian Wonderkid Endrick

Chelsea are interested in Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, and could be one of the clubs in for him.

Endrick scored his first professional goal for Palmeiras two days ago to become the youngest player in their history to score a goal for the first-team at 16 years, 3 months and 4 days old, and he is the subject of major interest from Europe.

The Brazilian is the latest of his ilk to come out of the Seria A in Brazil, and is rated as highly as Neymar was when he ripped up the league for Santos before becoming the global superstar he has become today.

Chelsea have interest in the player, and it's not just a little bit of interest, the club are really watching Endrick with intent.

Endrick

Chelsea have interest in Endrick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are really really interested in the Endrick situation at the minute, and could seriously try to sign the Brazilian in the coming months. 

Endrick has a release clause of €60million, and there is huge interest in the player from all across Europe from some top clubs. 

There is Premier League interest, most likely from Manchester City and United, and Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are also showing heavy interest in the player.

There is said to be updates coming soon on the player's situation, and bids are expected to come in as soon as January. Palmeiras may have to part ways with the player, and it will be up to him to make his mind up.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Pay €7.8million Balance To Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Tariq Lamptey
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Brighton and Hove Albion: Tariq Lamptey

By Melissa Edwards
Roberto De Zerbi
Match Coverage

'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture

By Stephen Smith
Jeremie Frimpong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Manchester United Target Jeremie Frimpong

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger v Brighton
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where To Watch Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is A Top Target For Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hopeful Of Signing Christopher Nkunku Before The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett