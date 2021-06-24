Report: Blues Eye Up France Star Varane

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Have Informal Interest in Real Madrid Star

Would he imrpove the Champions of Europe?
Chelsea have 'informal interest' in Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, but face competition from Manchster City and Manchester United, according to reports.

It was claimed Chelsea would turn to Varane to bolster their centre-back options if Antonio Rudiger left the club this summer.

The German Rudiger previously rejected talks of a new contract with Chelsea, prior to the European Championship.

Rudiger has denied contract talks so far, with Chelsea eyeing up Varane as a possible replacement

As per The Athletic, Real Madrid are looking to create the funds to bring in Kylian Mbappe, leaving fellow French World Cup winner Varane up for sale.

However, Manchester United are most likely to do a deal with Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid are hoping for an impressive display from the centre-back at this summer's Euro 2020 in order to create a bidding war for the player's services.

Manchester United have started looking for alternatives to Varane, perhaps giving Chelsea a slight advantage if their interest becomes serious.

The Blues have been linked with the Real Madrid pair this summer

The Blues have also been linked with Varane's teammate Sergio Ramos, who is set to leave Los Blancos on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract. However, Chelsea would face competition for the Spaniard's services.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

