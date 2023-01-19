Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have inquired about the chances of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma in January

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. 

Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and Chelsea tried to lure him away from White Hart Lane to come to Stamford Bridge.

The inquiry was turned down by Spurs, who have no interest in allowing Bissouma to join Chelsea.

Chelsea have inquired about the chances of signing Yves Bissouma in January.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea have inquired about the chances of signing Yves Bissouma in January but the inquiry was quickly rebuffed by Tottenham.

Chelsea are reported to have been willing to allow Hakim Ziyech to go the other way but Tottenham have no interest in that either.

A midfielder is something Chelsea are adamant on signing in the coming weeks before the window ends and Bissouma was a player on their list of interests.

Tottenham do not want to sell Yves Bissouma to Chelsea.

The main target for Chelsea is Moises Caicedo but a deal in January is difficult due to the price tag and Brighton's reluctance to allow the player to leave.

Graham Potter previously worked wonders with Bissouma at Brighton and is likely to have been part of the reason why an enquiry was launched.

The midfield search continues, but Yves Bissouma will not be one the players joining Chelsea this January.

