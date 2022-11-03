Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick

Chelsea are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick.

The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing.

Patrick Schick from Bayer Leverkusen has caught the eye in recent seasons in Germany, and has attracted interest from some top clubs on his way.

Chelsea are now interested in Schick, and he is a target for the forward spot.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick, as they look to sign a forward who can push them back into Europe's elite.

Aubameyang has done fine since joining, but in terms of the long term project the Gambian is not part of the plans due to his age, Patrick Schick is that bit younger.

Chelsea are targeting wingers and strikers to strengthen the team. Schick is part of a list of players that include the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Noah Okafor, and in terms of forwards Christopher Nkunku is a deal that is close to completion.

Todd Boehly is adamant the Chelsea project he is building will work, and is willing to put all his eggs into the basket to make it work.

