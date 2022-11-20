Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of current Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and that has led to the club looking for possible replacements in the event of him leaving the club.

Graham Potter likes his goalkeepers to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, and Mendy is not one of those keepers yet. Robert Sanchez is of interest to the club, as if the current England number one, Jordan Pickford.

A good World Cup from Pickford could prompt Chelsea to make a move.

Chelsea are interested in Jordan Pickford. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have interest in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and it is not new interest either.

The belief at Chelsea since Potter came in was always to sign a goalkeeper that was comfortable in possession, and Pickford is one of the best passers of a ball in the league period.

Everton are unlikely to want to sell the keeper, but Chelsea will be willing to pay with the prospect of Mendy leaving.

Graham Potter is looking for a goalkeeper comfortable with the ball at his feet. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Robert Sanchez is an alternative, and a player Graham Potter is very familiar with due to their time together at Brighton.

A goalkeeper is likely to be signed by Chelsea in the coming windows, as Mendy is currently unsure about his future, and despite a purple patch recently, the club still feel Kepa Arrizabalaga needs to be replaced.

Jordan Pickford to Chelsea is not imminent, but something to watch out for as it progresses.

Read More Chelsea Stories