Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Chelsea are interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of current Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and that has led to the club looking for possible replacements in the event of him leaving the club.

Graham Potter likes his goalkeepers to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, and Mendy is not one of those keepers yet. Robert Sanchez is of interest to the club, as if the current England number one, Jordan Pickford.

A good World Cup from Pickford could prompt Chelsea to make a move.

Jordan Pickford

Chelsea are interested in Jordan Pickford.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have interest in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and it is not new interest either. 

The belief at Chelsea since Potter came in was always to sign a goalkeeper that was comfortable in possession, and Pickford is one of the best passers of a ball in the league period.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Everton are unlikely to want to sell the keeper, but Chelsea will be willing to pay with the prospect of Mendy leaving.

Jordan Pickford

Graham Potter is looking for a goalkeeper comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Robert Sanchez is an alternative, and a player Graham Potter is very familiar with due to their time together at Brighton.

A goalkeeper is likely to be signed by Chelsea in the coming windows, as Mendy is currently unsure about his future, and despite a purple patch recently, the club still feel Kepa Arrizabalaga needs to be replaced.

Jordan Pickford to Chelsea is not imminent, but something to watch out for as it progresses.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Where To Watch England vs Iran

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain An Interest In Everton's Anthony Gordon

By Dylan McBennett
Qatar World Cup
World Cup

Qatar World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Do Not Want To Extend Romelu Lukaku's Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Ecuador
World Cup

World Cup 2022: Ecuador Beat Qatar Comfortably In Opening Game

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are One Of The Teams Chasing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Ready To Make A Move For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett