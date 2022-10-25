Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield options in the coming months, and have a number of options on a list in terms of player that they could sign for the position.

Player's such as Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham are of course on the list and are obvious targets for the club, but an option that has just popped up is Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Real Madrid also have an interest in the Brazilian, and if Chelsea want him, they may have to fight off some competition.

Chelsea have interest in Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Goal Brazil, Chelsea have an interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the coming months, as they look to strengthen the midfield.

N'Golo Kante is set to leave, and internally at the club there is a belief that two midfielders are needed for the club to improve the situation going forward.

Bruno Guimaraes has went from strength to strength since joining Newcastle from Lyon, and has definitely gathered interest from some of the top clubs in the country, Chelsea reportedly being one of them.

Newcastle are unlikely to want to part ways with Bruno Guimaraes. IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle have money now, and are likely to ask for a hefty fee to part ways with one their best players. Guimaraes may also not be so keen to leave the club as players would be in the past, due to the project they're building since the Saudi takeover.

One to keep an eye on, but not imminent for now.

