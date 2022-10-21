Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Southampton Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Chelsea are now showing interest in their second ex-Manchester City academy player in a matter of months, after the interest and bid the club made for Romeo Lavia of Southampton on deadline day.

Gavin Bazunu has become a player that Chelsea like, and that may have something to do with the fact Joe Shields has become the new director of recruitment at the blue's. Shields had a part to play in Bazunu signing for the Saints.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Edouard Mendy, and may look to Bazunu for competition for Kepa.

Chelsea are interested in Gavin Bazunu from Southampton.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have an interest in Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, but a transfer for the player would be hugely difficult due to the fact that Manchester City have a buy-back clause for the young keeper.

Joe Shields definitely has a thing or two to do with Chelsea's interest in Bazunu, who is Ireland's number one keeper at the moment ahead of Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Chelsea will face massive competition for the signing of Bazunu, with Manchester City having first call on any future transfer for the young goalkeeper. The Manchester side put buy-back clauses on most of their summer exports this season.

Romeo Lavia could be another target Chelsea explore under Joe Shields, but both players are likely to cost a huge sum of money in the future.

