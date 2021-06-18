Report: Chelsea Have Joined The Race for Sweden's Aleksander Isak This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Join Race for Sweden Star

Is the Swede a good alternative to Erling Haaland?
Chelsea have joined the race for Sweden and Real Sociedad striker Aleksander Isak as the Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for the youngster, according to reports.

As per AS, via Sport Witness, Arsenal were the first team to show interest in the forward but Chelsea followed soon after. Liverpool are also considering signing the Sociedad striker this summer.

The Swede has a €70 million release clause in his contract, a fee that could easily be met by Chelsea if required.

Isak's impressive season in Spain has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old impressed in La Liga last season, finishing the campaign with 17 goals and two assists in his 34 league matches. This led to the youngster being named Young Player of the Season in Spain.

Isak has looked sharp at Euro 2020, coming close to opening the scoring against Spain in Sweden's opening game - his shot being cleared off the line and onto the post.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Whilst Chelsea's main target is Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, could Aleksander Isak be a good alternative for the Blues?

