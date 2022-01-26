Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Have Made Enquiry for Juventus Left-back Alex Sandro

Chelsea are believed to have made an enquiry for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Brazilian defender many times in past transfer windows, with his name popping up once again as a potential target for the west London club. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been speculated to be interested in signing a new option for their left wing-back role, with their first choice Ben Chilwell sitting on the sidelines until the start of next season through injury. 

imago1009229718h

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have returned to a former target in Sandro and are believed to have made an enquiry for him.

Negotiations have not yet taken place for a potential move, but there is a belief that such talks could occur before the end of the month, especially if the Serie A giants were willing to do business.

Read More

In the past the Blues offered around €40 million for the defender, but the report suggests that such a figure would not be reached now due to his age and the fact he has 18 months left on his contract.

Chelsea have around five days to make a decision on whether or not they will pursue a move for the 31-year-old.

imago1009250092h

Sandro has been at Juventus since 2015 when he joined from Porto, and has made 259 appearances in all competitions since then.

He has also scored 14 goals and assisted a further 30, a decent number for a left-back.

Macros Alonso is Chelsea's only fit option for their left wing-back position and they have been reportedly keen to bring in a back-up for the role, including unsuccessful attempts to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009406402h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Made Enquiry for Juventus Left-back Alex Sandro

2 minutes ago
imago1009379984h (1)
News

'We Just Need Our Whole Squad' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Transfer Verdict

47 minutes ago
imago1008434333h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Holding Off Until Summer to Make Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

1 hour ago
imago1009360260h
News

'I'm So Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on His First Year at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009392037h
Transfer News

Report: Nothing Yet Decided Regarding Cesar Azpilicueta's Future at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1002891366h
News

Comment: Make or Break for Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner & Chelsea Attackers Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

3 hours ago
imago1000189206h
News

Thiago Silva Confirms Chelsea's Travel Plans for Club World Cup

4 hours ago
imago1002099893h
Transfer News

Agent: Chelsea Unwilling to Let Xavier Mbuyamba Leave on Loan in January

4 hours ago