Report: Chelsea Have Made Enquiry for Juventus Left-back Alex Sandro

Chelsea are believed to have made an enquiry for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Brazilian defender many times in past transfer windows, with his name popping up once again as a potential target for the west London club.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been speculated to be interested in signing a new option for their left wing-back role, with their first choice Ben Chilwell sitting on the sidelines until the start of next season through injury.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have returned to a former target in Sandro and are believed to have made an enquiry for him.

Negotiations have not yet taken place for a potential move, but there is a belief that such talks could occur before the end of the month, especially if the Serie A giants were willing to do business.

In the past the Blues offered around €40 million for the defender, but the report suggests that such a figure would not be reached now due to his age and the fact he has 18 months left on his contract.

Chelsea have around five days to make a decision on whether or not they will pursue a move for the 31-year-old.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Sandro has been at Juventus since 2015 when he joined from Porto, and has made 259 appearances in all competitions since then.

He has also scored 14 goals and assisted a further 30, a decent number for a left-back.

Macros Alonso is Chelsea's only fit option for their left wing-back position and they have been reportedly keen to bring in a back-up for the role, including unsuccessful attempts to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube