Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia was a target for Chelsea in the summer, and a big one at that considering the club made a £50million bid for the Belgian in the final days of the transfer window. He is a player that is admired internally.

Chelsea have great interest in Lavia, but Southampton are of course unlikely to allow the player to leave. The big issue with signing the midfielder is also the buy-back clause Manchester City have in his contract.

There is expected to be contact for Lavia by Chelsea in January, but nothing has been done yet.

Chelsea have not made new contact for Romeo Lavia. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are yet to make contact over a new move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is on the midfield target list for the coming January and summer transfer windows as Chelsea look to strengthen the midfield, but contact is yet to be made.

Romeo Lavia is a player Chelsea admire. IMAGO / Action Plus

The appointment of Joe Shields makes a move for Lavia even more likely than before, given he was a big reason Southampton signed him in the first place.

Chelsea will be in for a midfielder in January, and it could be Romeo Lavia, but they will have to bypass the issue of Manchester City's buy-back clause first.

They may also have to improve their £50million bid from the summer, with Southampton likely to want more than that fee for the player.

Read More Chelsea Stories