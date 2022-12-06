Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have New Competition For Josko Gvardiol Signing

IMAGO / ANP

Report: Chelsea Have New Competition For Josko Gvardiol Signing

Chelsea have fresh new competition for the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

The World Cup is a chance for some of Europe's biggest clubs to identify solid targets by seeing how they hold their own on the biggest stage. Josko Gvardiol has held his own, and then some.

Chelsea have been interested in Gvardiol since the summer, but they are now certainly not alone in their pursuit of the defender. The Blue's remain favourites, but there is some fresh new competition joining the race.

Some of Europe's elite are now ready to try and sign Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have fresh competition for Josko Gvardiol.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona now ready to rival any sort of bid made for the Croatian defender.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This may be unnerving for Chelsea, but as it stands they are still favourites to secure the signature of Gvardiol. The Blue's are in contact with the players representatives and have held discussions with the club.

Real Madrid are expected to be the biggest rival for the signature, with the club seriously interested in Gvardiol. The defender also recently said that maybe one day he could see himself at Los Blancos.

An intriguing race could be unfolding. It is important that Chelsea hold their nerve. They have done the most ground work for the deal and it will now be about closing it out.

Gvardiol will certainly move on from Leipzig in 2023, Chelsea's job now is to make sure he moves to them.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Now Leading The Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Still Dealing With Calf Issue

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Endrick 'Prefers' Real Madrid

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Want Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Josko Gvardiol's Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Dylan McBennett