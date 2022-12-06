Report: Chelsea Have New Competition For Josko Gvardiol Signing
The World Cup is a chance for some of Europe's biggest clubs to identify solid targets by seeing how they hold their own on the biggest stage. Josko Gvardiol has held his own, and then some.
Chelsea have been interested in Gvardiol since the summer, but they are now certainly not alone in their pursuit of the defender. The Blue's remain favourites, but there is some fresh new competition joining the race.
Some of Europe's elite are now ready to try and sign Josko Gvardiol.
According to Nizaar Kinsella, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona now ready to rival any sort of bid made for the Croatian defender.
This may be unnerving for Chelsea, but as it stands they are still favourites to secure the signature of Gvardiol. The Blue's are in contact with the players representatives and have held discussions with the club.
Real Madrid are expected to be the biggest rival for the signature, with the club seriously interested in Gvardiol. The defender also recently said that maybe one day he could see himself at Los Blancos.
An intriguing race could be unfolding. It is important that Chelsea hold their nerve. They have done the most ground work for the deal and it will now be about closing it out.
Gvardiol will certainly move on from Leipzig in 2023, Chelsea's job now is to make sure he moves to them.
