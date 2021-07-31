Report: Chelsea Have 'No Chance' of Signing PSG Defender Marquinhos This Summer

The Blues will not be signing the PSG star.

Chelsea have 'no chance' of signing Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil defender Marquinhos, according to reports.

The Blues had previously been linked with the player, who played under Thomas Tuchel in Paris.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Marquinhos will not be joining Chelsea this summer.

It was claimed Chelsea would attempt to bolster their centre-back options German defender Antonio Rudiger previously rejected talks of a new contract with Chelsea, prior to the European Championship.

Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Marquinhos during his two year spell in Paris and it has been claimed that the German is a huge admirer of his former player.

Marquinhos formed a formidable partnership with Thiago Silva at PSG before Silva's move to Chelsea last summer and the defensive pair are impressive when playing together for Brazil, earning their way into the Copa America semi-final this summer.

However, with Marquinhos not joining, Chelsea have made Sevilla defender Jules Kounde their priority.

Blues defender Zouma was being discussed in negotiations with Sevilla for their defender, however the Blues player would prefer to stay in England amid West Ham interest.

Sevilla have agreed to explore the possibility of including Zouma in an exchange deal for Koundé after the club refused Chelsea's proposal of involving Emerson Palmieri in a potential deal for one of their most prised assets.

It has been reported that even if Zouma rejects a move to the La Liga side, Chelsea will do all that they can to secure the signature of Kounde, who has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

