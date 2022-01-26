Report: Chelsea Have 'No Expectation' of Emerson Palmieri Returning From Lyon Loan

Chelsea are not expecting Emerson Palmieri to return to the club from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais despite Thomas Tuchel requesting for his return.

The Blues had identified Emerson's return as the priority following an injury to Ben Chilwell.

As per Matt Law, Chelsea are not expecting Emerson to return before the end of the January transfer window.

He wrote: "No expectation at Chelsea of Emerson coming back before the window shuts. They tried a few times but it's not been possible and the expectation is he will see out what has been a very successful loan at Lyon."

This comes as a blow to Chelsea, who currently only have Marcos Alonso as an available option at left wing-back.

The latest reports stated that Chelsea have not yet made any progress in recalling Emerson.

Emerson himself would like to return to Chelsea and the club have been working since the beginning of the January transfer window to try and make it a reality.

However even though they offered Lyon a 'favourable financial package', their manager Peter Bosz revealed that he would remain at the club until the end of the season.

Tuchel has confirmed that he was looking into the sitaution and currently considering whether to bring Emerson back to the club.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

It has been reported that Chelsea are considering a plan B if Emerson does not return and now they will have to exercise this option and perhaps dig into the transfer market to find a suitable player to come in.

