Report: Chelsea Have No Interest in Attila Szalai Amid Claims of Agreed Transfer

Chelsea are currently not interested in Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent months after Chelsea missed out on the summer signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

It remained unclear whether Chelsea would try to sign another centre-back in January, and Szalai's name surfaced as a reported target.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Hungary manager Marco Rossi spoke of Szalai and hinted a deal could be agreed between the European champions and the Hungarian defender.

“It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea.

“Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. It would be a great player also for Italian football.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

But Matt Law has rubbished all claims by stating Chelsea are not interested in the central defenders at this moment in time and no deal has been agreed.

Chelsea have four of their defenders out of contract at the end of the season: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all set to leave on free transfers next summer if no extensions are finalised and agreed.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea have until January 1 to try to convince the quartet to stay without pressure from other sides. When the New Year hits, they will all be able to speak to European clubs and can agree pre-contracts ahead of next summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube