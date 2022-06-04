Report: Chelsea Have No Problem With Fee for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea are believed to not have any problems with the fee they will need to pay for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Last summer the Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but he remained at the La Liga side for the campaign.

However it is believed he will now sign for the Blues in the coming weeks, with the defender being told by Chelsea to ignore offers from other clubs.

As per AS, via Sport Witness, it is said that Kounde's transfer to the West London outfit is 'only a matter of time' and a fee of around €60-65 million is not thought to be a problem for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Although Sevilla also sold another one of their key defenders in Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, it is believed that such a sale will not affect Kounde's move to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is convinced that he will be the Blues' first choice defender when he arrives in the coming weeks, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer.

He was also recently spotted in the English capital amid his links to the Premier League giants, with his signing at the club now appearing to be close to completion.

Kounde has made 133 appearances in all competitions in three seasons for Sevilla, amassing 12 goals contributions during that time.

Barcelona are also said to have 'serious' interest in a move for the centre-back this summer, even though Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign him.

