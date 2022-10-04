Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Not Decided To Pay Christopher Nkunku's Release Clause

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Have Not Decided To Pay Christopher Nkunku's Release Clause

Chelsea are working out another way of signing Christopher Nkunku and have not yet decided to pay his release clause.

Christopher Nkunku will be £60million next summer when his release clause becomes active, but Chelsea are not currently planning and paying the release clause due to fears the player could be snatched away from them.

Chelsea are currently working out a way to sign Christopher Nkunku outside of the release clause, in a way that may benefit them. Chelsea would pay a bigger fee, but would be able to pay the fee in installments as opposed to one big release clause.

Nkunku has already agreed to join the club and signed his pre-contract agreement.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea will not at the moment pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not currently planning to pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause, and are trying other methods to sign the French striker. On the side of the club and player, everything is complete, and it is now down to the clubs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nkunku's release clause is £60million next summer, but due to the competition Chelsea may face, they are keen on wrapping the deal up immediately and confirming the player as theirs no question.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are close to a full agreement with RB Leipzig.

The French striker would join next summer, and Chelsea will perhaps pay more than the £60million release clause, but will have more time to pay the fee in installments which may benefit them more.

Chelsea are getting a truly world class forward who will fill the gap left by Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Conor Gallagher Was Never Close To Leaving Chelsea This Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Agreement For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Media

'He's A Fantastic Kid' - Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher
Media

'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Deal 'Close'

By Stephen Smith
Fiyako Tomori
News

Report: Fiyako Tomori Speaks On Chelsea Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Jhon Duran From Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett