Report: Chelsea Have Not Decided To Pay Christopher Nkunku's Release Clause

Christopher Nkunku will be £60million next summer when his release clause becomes active, but Chelsea are not currently planning and paying the release clause due to fears the player could be snatched away from them.

Chelsea are currently working out a way to sign Christopher Nkunku outside of the release clause, in a way that may benefit them. Chelsea would pay a bigger fee, but would be able to pay the fee in installments as opposed to one big release clause.

Nkunku has already agreed to join the club and signed his pre-contract agreement.

Chelsea will not at the moment pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not currently planning to pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause, and are trying other methods to sign the French striker. On the side of the club and player, everything is complete, and it is now down to the clubs.

Nkunku's release clause is £60million next summer, but due to the competition Chelsea may face, they are keen on wrapping the deal up immediately and confirming the player as theirs no question.

Chelsea are close to a full agreement with RB Leipzig. IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

The French striker would join next summer, and Chelsea will perhaps pay more than the £60million release clause, but will have more time to pay the fee in installments which may benefit them more.

Chelsea are getting a truly world class forward who will fill the gap left by Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories