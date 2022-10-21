Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have Not Given Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea have not given up on the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Frenkie De Jong was one of the longest and most frustrating saga's in football history this past summer, and it does not look to be over yet. Chelsea still have interest in the Dutchman, and with the club interested in signing two midfielders, De Jong could be a real shout.

The Barcelona midfielder has not started as much as he would have liked this season, and January is set to be a big month and a big test for the clubs who are interested in his signature.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, and will have to fight to sign Frenkie.

Chelsea will be in the mix for Frenkie De Jong.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are ready to join the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong should he decide to leave the club in January. De Jong has not been a regular starter this season, and may become fed up with his situation at the club.

Chelsea missed out on the player in the summer due to the fact he did not want to leave the club, but times have changed. Barcelona will be ready to sell, and Chelsea certainly have the finances to organise a deal.

Manchester United and the pull of Erik Ten Hag could be a massive factor for De Jong and his future, and Liverpool's desperation for a midfielder will provide stiff competition for Chelsea and their pursuit.

It is one to keep an eye on, and one Chelsea will certainly be hoping comes out in their favour.

