Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Any Progress in Emerson Palmieri's Lyon Recall

Chelsea have not made any progress in their attempts to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon, according to reports.

The Blues have been trying to bring the defender back from his spell for the remainder of the season but are yet to be successful in doing so.

With Ben Chilwell sidelined due to his ACL injury for the rest of the campaign and Marcos Alonso as the club's only recognised option for the left wing-back role, the European Champions will need to provide cover in that position.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have not made any progress in trying to bring Emerson back from his loan.

The Ligue 1 side will only let him return to his parent club if they receive a 'very large compensation offer', otherwise he will stay.

Kenedy was brought back to Stamford Bridge from his spell at Brazilian club Flamengo, but he is not seen as an ideal solution to their wing-back problem.

Chelsea are looking into bringing someone in on loan, but it is reported that finding a 'suitable option' isn't easy.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per other reports, Emerson himself would like to return to Chelsea and the club have been working since the beginning of the January transfer window to try and make it a reality.

However even though they offered Lyon a 'favourable financial package', their manager Peter Bosz revealed that he would remain at the club until the end of the season.

Ivan Perisic has been another name linked for the position, as well as Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax.

