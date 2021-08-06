Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Contact For Messi as Blues Prioritise Lukaku Deal

The Blues have not approached the Argentine as of yet.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have not made an approach for Lionel Messi following the expiration of his contract at Barcelona as the club are prioritising a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club, according to reports.

Lukaku is set to sign for the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season but it was previously reported that the club could be in for Messi too.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there has been no contact from Chelsea for Messi as of now.

sipa_34476918

He continues to report that the Blues are 'focused' on signing Lukaku from Inter Milan.

This comes following reports that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to 'start propping up the pitch' to bring Messi to Chelsea this summer as he knows that Manchester City will face a difficult time getting Messi due to their acquisition of Jack Grealish.

However, Romano has confirmed that no talks have been held.

The news breaks after Barcelona and Messi were refused a contract extension by La Liga due to financial reasons.

The situation shocked the football world as Messi is now a free agent, available to talk to any other clubs.

sipa_33974212

It looks like Messi will be signing for Paris Saint-Germain, however as Chelsea prioritise bringing in Lukaku this summer.

The Blues are preparing two separate bids for the Belgian and believe that Inter Milan will accept 'pure cash' for the 28-year-old.

It looks like Abramovich's club have finally secured a number nine for next season but may have to settle for missing out on 34-year-old Messi.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (14)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Contact For Lionel Messi as Blues Prioritise Romelu Lukaku Deal

sipa_33974212
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move With Inter Set to Accept 'Pure Cash'

sipa_33164404 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Family's 'Strong Bond' Ahead of Super Cup Final

sipa_33272739 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on 'Amazing' Champions League Win With Chelsea Ahead of New Season

sipa_33186913
News

Kai Havertz is Ready to Show His Best For Chelsea Ahead of New Season

sipa_34410655
News

Kai Havertz Discusses Talented Chelsea Squad Ahead of New Season

sipa_33726493 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Makes Mind Up to Leave Inter Milan For Chelsea

1002473226
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Agrees Personal Terms With Chelsea Ahead of Five-Year Deal