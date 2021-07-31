Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Romelu Lukaku Offer Despite Interest

Chelsea have not made an official offer for Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, and the striker wants to stay in Italy next season, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a world-class forward this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve his Champions League winning squad.

As per Sky Sport Italia via Sempre Inter, Chelsea have not made an official bid for Lukaku, who wants to stay at Inter Milan.

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

However, it had been reported that Chelsea are still in secret transfer talks behind the scenes as they look to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, however they are yet to make an official bid for the striker.

It is believed that Inter have set an asking price in the region of €120 million for the Belgium international, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will strengthen their interest in the Belgian as they channel all their focus to try and seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who remains their primary striking target.

Lukaku dealt his former side a blow earlier on in the window by stating his intention to stay at Inter Milan for the 2021/22 campaign.

"Yes, I am staying," he said back in June. "I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube