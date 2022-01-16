Report: Chelsea Have Not Opened Talks With PSG's Layvin Kurzawa Despite Transfer Links

Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or Layvin Kurzawa despite earlier reports stating that they had, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season.

However, as per Romano, Chelsea have not entered talks regarding a move for the defender as of yet.

The journalist wrote: "Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for Layvin Kurzawa. Been told there’s nothing serious or advanced as of today.

"Kurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea."

Thomas Tuchel's side are in the market for a wing-back, needing cover for Marcos Alonso, and it was thought that they had targetted the French international but this has now been rubbished and we could see the defender move to a Premier League rival instead.

Sky Sports had reported the Blues' interest earlier on as Kurzawa is out of favour in Paris, playing just nine minutes of first team football all season.

Since the January transfer window opened, Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

Therefore, attention appeared to be turning to Kurzawa, who could arrive on loan.

The Blues have also been linked with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico as they look to sign a backup for Alonso.

