November 16, 2021
Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Yet' Made Decision Over Hakim Ziyech Future Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Author:

Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the future of Hakim Ziyech despite rumours linking him with a January move to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has struggled for form so far this season and could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge.

As per Sky Sport Germany, Chelsea have not yet made a decision on the Moroccan's future.

imago1007760636h

Ziyech has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring just once since his goal against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup final.

The playmaker hasn't seized his chance during the absence of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku through injury. The pair are due to return soon, as well as the return of Christian Pulisic, Ziyech could find himself struggling to find any minutes from the bench.

Therefore, Dortmund have been reportedly linked with a loan move for Ziyech.

However, Chelsea are yet to decide whether they will let him depart in the January window.

Read More

imago1007758681h

Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Ziyech is still and important player for Chelsea.

He said: "First of all, he fought his way into the team and was in the team at the beginning of the season because of performance. It was so obvious in pre-season that he had to be on the pitch. To start from there, he was on the pitch.

"We were looking for the spot whilst he was out, other guys performed and came in and performed straight. He is one of our players. We will never lose trust or patience with him, he will stay an important player I am sure."

So, it remains to be seen as to what the future holds.

