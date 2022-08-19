Report: Chelsea Have Not Yet Tabled Third Bid For Wesley Fofana

Chelsea's pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has begun to drag. Following two rejected bids, the Blues are still mulling over sending a third.

Chelsea's remaining top priority of the window is Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, something that has been well documented in recent weeks. They have seen their two initial bids rejected instantly and are yet to submit a third, though it is assumed they will at some point.

According to another report by CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are still preparing a third bid for the Frenchman. There has been a fair amount of back and forth between the two clubs recently, something that will be encouraging to Chelsea.

The west London club are still hoping the final fee will be under £80 million with a reasonable and generous structure, though it remains to be seen if the Foxes will agree to this. They are notorious for holding out until their demands are met.

Fofana himself viewed the second bid as a reasonable offer and was disappointed by its rejection. Following this rejection, he again reiterated his desire to leave to Leicester's hierarchy.

The 21-year-old has continued to feature and perform well for the Foxes amidst all the noise surrounding his future. Chelsea are hoping he is their player when the two sides meet in the coming weeks, though there is still a lot of groundwork to do for that to occur.

