Report: Chelsea Have Offered €120million For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have offered €120million for Enzo Fernandez, and it is now up to Benfica to decide whether they want to accept the deal. Personal terms are not a problem as Enzo is ready to move to Chelsea.

The fee would not be paid in one installment which is expected to be how Chelsea find their way around FFP regulations.

Negotiations are ongoing, and the final decision will lie with Rui Costa and Benfica.

Chelsea want a midfielder in the final days of the window and Enzo Fernandez has been the main target since the window opened at the start of January.

The pursuit of Moises Caicedo has been put the back for the time being and the club are fully pushing ahead with trying to sign the World Cup winner.

David Ornstein has described the talks between the clubs for the player as advanced. It would be a difficult deal for Benfica to turn down given it is the fee they asked for since the beginning.

Enzo Fernandez is open to the move but is not going to force a deal with Benfica after already doing so this within this window.

Chelsea are confident, but the deal is now out of their hands and the decision will lie with Benfica and what they decide to do next.

