Report: Chelsea Have Already Offered Terms to Romelu Lukaku This Summer

The former Blue has already been told what he'd earn at Chelsea.

Chelsea have already offered terms to Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with bringing Lukaku back to Chelsea this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

And it has been reported by Dean Jones, via Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show, that Chelsea have already offered the striker terms regarding a contract with the Blues.

Lukaku netted four times on international duty at the summer's Euro 2020 Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Lukaku is among several striking targets for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane on the shortlist and Erling Haaland seen as the 'dream signing' for Chelsea.

Lukaku has previously expressed his desire to stay in Italy. Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Belgium were sent home in the quarter finals, losing to Italy Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

However, Jones reports that if there were to be any changes at Inter Milan that could cause players to want to leave, Lukaku is aware that he has options with Chelsea and Manchester City interested in the Belgian.

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy.

With the striker currently happy at Inter Milan, do not expect this deal to happen any time soon as Chelsea go all out for 'main target' Haaland.

