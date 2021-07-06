Report: Chelsea Have Already Offered Terms to Romelu Lukaku This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Have Offered Terms to Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku

The former Blue has already been told what he'd earn at Chelsea.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have already offered terms to Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with bringing Lukaku back to Chelsea this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

And it has been reported by Dean Jones, via Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show, that Chelsea have already offered the striker terms regarding a contract with the Blues.

Lukaku netted four times on international duty at the summer's Euro 2020

Lukaku netted four times on international duty at the summer's Euro 2020

Lukaku is among several striking targets for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, with Harry Kane on the shortlist and Erling Haaland seen as the 'dream signing' for Chelsea.

Lukaku has previously expressed his desire to stay in Italy. Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Belgium were sent home in the quarter finals, losing to Italy

Belgium were sent home in the quarter finals, losing to Italy

However, Jones reports that if there were to be any changes at Inter Milan that could cause players to want to leave, Lukaku is aware that he has options with Chelsea and Manchester City interested in the Belgian.

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy. 

With the striker currently happy at Inter Milan, do not expect this deal to happen any time soon as Chelsea go all out for 'main target' Haaland.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32619485
Transfer News

Report: Birmingham City Set to Sign Chelsea's Castillo on Loan

pjimage (6)
News

Former Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Makes Honest N'Golo Kanté Admission

Rice 2
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice 'Seriously Considering' Leaving West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

Rice 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are in 'Best Position' to Sign Declan Rice This Summer

sipa_33685555
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Striker Giroud Issued Ultimatum if he Wishes to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Haaland thinking
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland is 'Very Interested' in Joining Chelsea

sipa_33488432
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Already Offered Terms to Romelu Lukaku This Summer

1320711435
News

Christian Pulisic Set for Cobham Return Ahead of Pre-Season Training