Report: Chelsea Have 'Opened Communications' With Ousmane Dembele Amid Transfer Pursuit

Chelsea are believed to have 'opened communication's with Ousmane Dembele's team amid their pursuit of the winger this summer, according to reports.

Dembele is set to be a free agent in the transfer window as his contract at Barcelona expires, having signed for them back in the summer of 2017.

He previously worked with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, and they will be reunited if the Frenchman signs for Chelsea in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As per Nathan Gissing, the Blues have 'opened communications' with the 25-year-old's camp via 'unofficial channels'.

It is believed that nothing has yet been agreed between the club and the players, but boss Tuchel 'really wants him' this summer.

Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, recently spoke on the player's future amid his departure from the Nou Camp, where he made a total of 150 appearances in all competitions across five seasons.

He said: "The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

The Frenchman was linked with a loan to Stamford Bridge back in the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise and he remained in the Spanish top flight for the rest of the campaign.

However they will now have the chance to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, with Bayern Munich also said to be showing an interest in the player.

It is thought that Dembele delayed a decision on his future until the takeover of Chelsea, by a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, had been completed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Upon the completion of the Blues' takeover, Boehly revealed that he wants to acquire 'the best talent' at the club as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

He told the official club website: “We’re all in – 100% -- every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.

"Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success."

Dembele totalled 15 goal contributions in 32 appearances last season, although much of his campaign was affected by injury.

